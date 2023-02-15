Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Aladdin Ticket Giveaway
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

The inside scoop on Auburn University baseball for the 2023 season with Nate LaRue

The Auburn University baseball team throws out the first pitch of the season Friday against...
The Auburn University baseball team throws out the first pitch of the season Friday against Indiana at home on Friday.
By Sheldon Haygood
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:14 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Auburn University baseball team throws out the first pitch of the season Friday against Indiana at home. Tigers catcher Nate LaRue joined us on WBRC FOX6 News at Noon to preview the season and give us some insight on his team, the Movie “Hoosiers,” and his love for Mardi Gras, since he is from Mobile.

The Tigers fresh off a trip to Omaha last season and the College World Series have some high hopes for this season.

Auburn opens up the season at home against the Hoosiers playing single games Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Plainsmen Park.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

WBRC FOX6 News

Most Read

The body of Garrie was found in Bankhead National Forest
Missing Lawrence Co. man found dead in national forest
Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the U.S., but not everyone is a fan.
Addition of pickleball courts pits neighbor against neighbor, leads to lawsuits
Owners of Alabama Firearms Academy will operate “business as usual” despite ATF regulation.
‘Business as Usual’: Boaz gun range owners react to ATF regulation
Cameron Robinson, 22
Four juveniles, 22-year-old charged with murder after burglary suspect dies
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
48 First Alert Weather Day: strong to severe storms possible this afternoon, evening

Latest News

No survivors in Harvest helicopter crash, Burwell Road shutdown
Helicopter that crashed in Harvest belonged to Tennessee National Guard, sources say
Decatur City Schools looking for WINs as they start the school year
Student found with gun at Austin Junior High School, two others arrested in separate incidents
LIST: School systems in north Alabama closing, remote learning Thursday due to severe weather threat
Huntsville Police Department
Officers searching for Regions Bank robbery suspect
Artists renderings of Brandons. Daniel Brandon (left) Henderson Brandon (right).
From Enslaved to Entrepreneur: Black family helps lay the foundation of Huntsville