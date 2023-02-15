Deals
Homeland Security Investigations opens facility in research park

HSI opens Huntsville building
By Matthew King
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) opened its newest building in Huntsville’s research park on Tuesday. The massive facility will serve as a hub for investigators in the Southeast, as well as a national training academy for HSI agents.

HSI Associate Director Steve Francis said the agency plays a crucial role in national security.

“They’re helping to investigate and support our field efforts,” Francis said. “Counter proliferation investigations, supporting our field efforts as it relates to Russian sanctions, any sort of bad actors, and state sponsors that are trying to acquire U.S. technology.”

Francis said the training academy is what the agency is most proud of in the new building.

“What we’re really proud of is this facility is going to become HSI’s national academy,” Francis said. “It’s going to support our entire workforce of 10,000 employees. They’ll come here for advanced training and advanced opportunities as we look at both evolution and cyber.”

Congressman Dale Strong was also in attendance for the opening of the building. He represents North Alabama on the homeland security committee in Washington D.C. He said the combination of science and military research in Huntsville makes the city a perfect spot for HSI.

“The big thing is they play a critical roll here in Huntsville to what we’re seeing on national TV,” Strong said. “It’s critical that we continue to fund this because you don’t want to be behind the eight ball with what is going right now in our country. Every day, there are threats there. HSI is a part of those threats getting information to the right people.”

When asked about the biggest threats to homeland security, Strong immediately mentioned recent actions by China, such as the Chinese spy balloon.

“There’s no doubt what China is doing to our country, I consider it a threat,” he said.

Strong also claimed drugs being smuggled into the southern border are a major threat to the safety of Americans. He said he will travel to the southern border to learn more on Thursday.

