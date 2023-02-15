Deals
Heart Health Month: Take a closer look at your heart health

February is Heart Health Month
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Heart disease is the number one cause of death in the United States and that makes it all the more important to know how healthy your heart is.

Since February is Heart Health Month, officials from the Outpatient Diagnostic Center are advising people to take the initiative to check on their heart health. The Diagnostic Center offers a special CT Cardiac Exam that shows early signs of health risks and diseases.

The exam is quick and non-invasive, taking less than five minutes.

There are four different locations around north Alabama to better meet the needs of patients. And because not every insurance covers tests like this, the Diagnostic Center is running a $99 special to encourage people to get their own exam.

To learn more, visit odcalabama.com.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

