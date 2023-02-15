Hartselle man arrested for alleged connection to 2021 murder

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Hartselle Police Department arrested a man Wednesday for his connection to a 2021 murder.

According to a Facebook post from the Hartselle Police Department, Rathel Lindley, 43, was arrested for murder Wednesday. Rathel Lindley’s brother, Billy Lindley was arrested around the time of the crime.

Billy Lindley was arrested in 2021 for stabbing Charles Hill near a gym in Hartselle.

Evidence was recently presented to a grand jury and Rathel Lindley was indicted and arrested.

A daycare nearby the murder scene had multiple witnesses, one of which said that Hill tried to enter the daycare after being stabbed but was turned away for safety reasons. Witnesses also report that Hill had been shot near the same location about a year before the stabbing.

He is being charged with murder and his bond is set at $250,000.

