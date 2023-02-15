Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Aladdin Ticket Giveaway

Grants given to support domestic violence shelters in Alabama

Agencies that assist domestic violence victims received funding through Alabama’s Domestic...
Agencies that assist domestic violence victims received funding through Alabama’s Domestic Violence Trust Fund, as announced by Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday.(Billy Pope | Office of Governor Kay Ivey)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Agencies that assist domestic violence victims received funding through Alabama’s Domestic Violence Trust Fund, as announced by Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday.

The fund is managed by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs and will be issued on a quarterly basis to the agencies. Several factors determine which agencies receive funding, including service area population and the number of times domestic violence incidents happen in those areas.

Nearly $2 million was distributed from the trust fund in the 2022.

“Domestic violence damages lives and destroys families. It unfortunately occurs in every segment of society,” Gov. Ivey said in a statement. “I commend these shelter organizations for the professional assistance they provide to victims across Alabama. These funds will be used to help victims flee volatile situations and find refuge and security in those shelters.”

The following agencies will receive funding:

  • Safeplace Inc. – Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Marion and Winston counties.
  • AshaKiran Inc. – Madison County.
  • Crisis Services of North Alabama- Jackson, Madison and Morgan counties.
  • Domestic Violence Crisis Services – Cherokee, DeKalb and Marshall counties.
  • Victim Services Cullman Inc. – Cullman County.
  • Family Resource Center of Northwest Alabama – Walker County.
  • Second Chance Inc. – Calhoun, Cherokee, Cleburne, Etowah, Randolph and Talladega counties.
  • YWCA of Central Alabama -Blount, St. Clair and Jefferson counties.
  • SAN Inc. (Turning Point) – Bibb, Fayette, Hale, Lamar, Pickens and Tuscaloosa counties.
  • SafeHouse of Shelby County- Chilton, Coosa and Shelby counties.
  • Domestic Violence Intervention Center – Chambers, Lee, Macon, Randolph and Tallapoosa counties.
  • Selma and Blackbelt Regional Abuse Sanctuary Inc. – Dallas, Greene, Marengo, Perry, Sumter and Wilcox counties.
  • Montgomery Area Family Violence Program (Family Sunshine Center)- Autauga, Butler, Chilton, Crenshaw, Elmore, Lowndes and Montgomery counties.
  • The House of Ruth – Barbour, Bullock, Coffee, Covington, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston and Pike counties.
  • Penelope House – Choctaw, Clarke, Mobile and Washington counties.
  • Baldwin Family Violence Shelter (The Lighthouse) – Baldwin, Conecuh, Escambia and Monroe counties.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of Garrie was found in Bankhead National Forest
Missing Lawrence Co. man found dead in national forest
Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the U.S., but not everyone is a fan.
Addition of pickleball courts pits neighbor against neighbor, leads to lawsuits
Owners of Alabama Firearms Academy will operate “business as usual” despite ATF regulation.
‘Business as Usual’: Boaz gun range owners react to ATF regulation
Cameron Robinson, 22
Four juveniles, 22-year-old charged with murder after burglary suspect dies
Orie McDearmond.
Victims identified in shooting at Cullman Funeral Home

Latest News

New chargers in the parking garage across from the Publix on Pelham Avenue are expected to be...
More electric vehicle charger stations coming to Huntsville
There has been a 60% increase in electric cars registered in Alabama over the last year.
City leaders vote to bring electric vehicle charger to downtown Huntsville - clipped version
Trauma room at Piedmont Henry Hospital, which is now a Level III trauma center.
Alabama Hospital Association: Over a dozen rural hospitals at immediate risk of closing
The museum’s executive director, Dr. Thomas Reidy, explained how certain things have changed,...
‘Pockets of resistance’ from community as the Scottsboro Boys Museum reopens