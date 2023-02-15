Deals
Franklin County, Russellville City Schools closed Thursday due to severe weather threat

(filo | Source: Getty Images)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TENNESSEE VALLEY, Ala. (WAFF) - Some school systems in north Alabama are closing on Thursday due to the threat of severe weather.

CLOSED ON FEB. 16:

Franklin County Schools

Russellville City Schools

Click here to see the most updated list of school closings for Thursday.

