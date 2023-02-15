Four juveniles, 22-year-old charged with murder after burglary suspect dies

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -A 22-year-old and four juveniles were charged with a murder in connection to a burglary in Aug. 2022.

On Aug. 22 officers responded to a burglary call on Judith Lane. Once on the scene three of the offenders were found suffering from gunshot wounds, at the time one of the offenders was listed in critical condition.

According to officials, Dashaon Floyd, a burglary suspect, died from his injuries as a result of the shooting on Feb. 1. The suspects were originally charged with burglary but after Floyd’s death the charges were upgraded to murder.

HPD Investigators learned that the suspects broke into a home and gunfire was exchanged between the burglary victim and the offenders.

Cameron Robinson, 22 turned himself in to police on Tuesday and was booked into the Madison County Jail.

Officials say the juveniles were charged as adults and were also booked in the Madison County Jail. HPD says an additional individual, connected to the burglary, currently in a state prison on unrelated charges, will also receive a murder charge.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

