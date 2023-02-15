Deals
Four Huntsville Fire & Rescue units on scene of house fire

New fire station coming to Huntsville
By Javon Williams
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Fire & Rescue is on the scene of a house fire on Geronimo Circle.

There are four units responding to the fire and citizens are being asked to avoid the area.

This story will be updated once there is more information. A WAFF 48 reporter is on the way to the scene.

