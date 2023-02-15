First Alert Weather Days for severe threat Wednesday afternoon & Thursday

Good Wednesday morning. The Wind Advisory we had overnight has been allowed to expire, but some breezy winds will still be expected for the morning and afternoon hours. Some pockets of heavy rainfall overnight have left us with wet roads and some possible debris from the windy conditions, please travel cautiously this morning.

We start off the morning with warm temps in the 50s and 60s, things will feel very damp and muggy heading out the door with a few showers possible. Temperatures today will warm into the upper 60s to lower 70s with a breezy south wind, skies will stay mostly cloudy with periods of scattered rain showers. Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the potential of strong to severe storms into the afternoon and evening hours. Any strong to severe storms that do develop have the potential of producing damaging straight-line winds, large hail, heavy rainfall and even isolated tornadoes. Please take the time to review your severe weather plan and know where your safe spot is.

Strong to severe storms may continue overnight into Thursday morning along with the threat of locally heavy rainfall increasing flash flooding concerns. Thursday is also a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for another round of severe thunderstorms. As a cold front approaches from the west on Thursday, we will expect a few rounds of severe storms with all forms of severe weather possible, including tornadoes. This threat will likely develop by mid-morning and continue into the evening hours. The severe threat will end late Thursday night into Friday morning as the cold front rushes through, morning temps on Friday will be much colder in the lower 30s.

Friday will bring clearing skies and highs in the middle 40s. The weekend looks great for now with sunshine and seasonal highs in the middle 50s to lower 60s.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.