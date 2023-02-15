From Enslaved to Entrepreneur: Black family helps lay the foundation of Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two Huntsville historians are working to highlight the accomplishments of Black citizens in Huntsville, including Henderson Brandon and his son Daniel.

Artists renderings of Brandons. Daniel Brandon (left) Henderson Brandon (right). (Janhi Moore)

Ollye Conley will turn 85 on March 3. Conley was a principal at the Academy for Science and Foreign Language in Huntsville before she retired. Conley has a passion for education and that is easy to see when she tells the story of Henderson Brandon and his son, Daniel.

Ollye Conley (WAFF)

Donna Castellano of the Huntsville Historic Foundation also knows about the Brandons. Henderson Brandon was a former slave who paid $550 for his freedom after his owner, William Brandon, died.

$550 is listed next to Henderson's name in the final estate documents of William Brandon (Brandon Family)

Henderson Brandon was a brick mason who became a brick manufacturer in downtown Huntsville. Eventually, Henderson Brandon brought his son into the family business.

“Henderson Brandon and his son played a vital role in building the infrastructure of Huntsville,” Castellano said. “Taking Huntsville from the late 19th-century town to a 20th-century ‌town.”

In a way, Henderson Brandon and his son “laid the foundation” for a growing post-Civil War Huntsville.

According to Conley and Castellano, research material on local Black history is scarce, but documents show that Henderson Brandon was a slave and a brick mason that started his own brick manufacturing business along Pulaski Road near Holmes Avenue.

“He had a skill, a trade he could sell and probably a way to accumulate capital,” Castellano said. “The first thing we see of him after 1867, is where he is registering to vote. He is starting mills and putting a brick kiln together, so he’s involved with white businessmen. He is an entrepreneur and frankly, hustling”.

Clipping of the obit of Henderson Brandon (WAFF)

Henderson Brandon’s 1901 newspaper obituary reads, “[Henderson] was one of the best-known colored men of North Alabama and probably the wealthiest. Held in warm esteem by all the white people who knew him.”

When the Harrison Brothers Hardware store burned in 1901, Daniel Henderson rebuilt it.

Daniel Brandon. (WAFF)

The more information and documentation these two historians dug up on the Brandons, the deeper they got into Huntsville’s history. So deep, they discovered that Brandon Brick wasn’t just used to build structures above ground, but well below

The Brandons built the pumping station and smokestack at Big Spring in 1891 so water could be pumped into downtown homes and businesses. The Brandons also won the city contract to build the first sewer system.

Pumping system in Huntsville (WAFF)

“These aren’t necessarily sexy projects, but they were ones that laid the foundation for a prosperous Huntsville,” Castellano said. “They were vital.”

Daniel Brandon also ran for Huntsville City Council twice and won.

The Historic Huntsville Foundation will have an exhibit on Feb. 24 featuring the Brandons at Harrison Brothers Hardware.

