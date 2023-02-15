Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Aladdin Ticket Giveaway
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Decatur man sentenced to death after being convicted of capital murder

Jason Osborn, 44, was convicted of killing Ricardo Brown during a robbery on Oct. 28, 2018.
Jason Osborn, 44, was convicted of killing Ricardo Brown during a robbery on Oct. 28, 2018.(MGN)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was convicted of capital murder by a Morgan County jury on Feb. 14 for an incident that happened in 2018.

Jason Osborn, 44, was convicted of killing Ricardo Brown during a robbery on Oct. 28, 2018.

After investigation by Decatur PD officers, they were told Osborn was the person who was driving the vehicle that struck and killed Brown. Investigators were also told Brown was killed during a robbery.

Morgan County Assistant District Attorney, Stacy Adams, released the following statement after the guilty verdict was reached:

“This jury did an excellent job and paid close attention to the evidence in this case. We want to commend Detective Mukaddam and the Decatur Police Department for continuing to pursue this investigation to ensure Osborn faced justice for his actions. We are also very grateful for the hard work of the employees of the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences to make this conviction possible.”

Investigators and the Morgan County District Attorney’s Office were able to get Brown’s body exhumed to have an autopsy conducted. The autopsy confirmed that Brown suffered injuries consistent with being hit in the head with an object consistent with a pipe.

Osborn was sentenced to death on Wednesday.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of Garrie was found in Bankhead National Forest
Missing Lawrence Co. man found dead in national forest
Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the U.S., but not everyone is a fan.
Addition of pickleball courts pits neighbor against neighbor, leads to lawsuits
Owners of Alabama Firearms Academy will operate “business as usual” despite ATF regulation.
‘Business as Usual’: Boaz gun range owners react to ATF regulation
Cameron Robinson, 22
Four juveniles, 22-year-old charged with murder after burglary suspect dies
Orie McDearmond.
Victims identified in shooting at Cullman Funeral Home

Latest News

Copeland is accused of shooting and killing two men in 2017.
Witnesses take the stand in Limestone Co. double-murder trial
New fire station coming to Huntsville
Four Huntsville Fire & Rescue units on scene of house fire
Officers are seeking help from the public in identifying this individual.
Boaz PD officers seeking information on theft suspect
New chargers in the parking garage across from the Publix on Pelham Avenue are expected to be...
More electric vehicle charger stations coming to Huntsville