Decatur man sentenced to death after being convicted of capital murder

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was convicted of capital murder by a Morgan County jury on Feb. 14 for an incident that happened in 2018.

Jason Osborn, 44, was convicted of killing Ricardo Brown during a robbery on Oct. 28, 2018.

After investigation by Decatur PD officers, they were told Osborn was the person who was driving the vehicle that struck and killed Brown. Investigators were also told Brown was killed during a robbery.

Morgan County Assistant District Attorney, Stacy Adams, released the following statement after the guilty verdict was reached:

“This jury did an excellent job and paid close attention to the evidence in this case. We want to commend Detective Mukaddam and the Decatur Police Department for continuing to pursue this investigation to ensure Osborn faced justice for his actions. We are also very grateful for the hard work of the employees of the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences to make this conviction possible.”

Investigators and the Morgan County District Attorney’s Office were able to get Brown’s body exhumed to have an autopsy conducted. The autopsy confirmed that Brown suffered injuries consistent with being hit in the head with an object consistent with a pipe.

Osborn was sentenced to death on Wednesday.

