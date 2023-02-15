Boaz PD officers seeking information on theft suspect
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - Boaz Police Department officers are searching for a suspect who allegedly committed fraud with a credit card and theft.
Officers are seeking help from the public in identifying the following individual.
If you have any information call (256) 593-6812.
