Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Aladdin Ticket Giveaway

The benefits of a 529 plan for college savings explained

WAFF 48's Sean Dowling spoke with a financial expert at The Welch Group about clever ways to save for college.
By Sean Dowling
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - When it comes to saving for college it is best to start early. It is also important to use an account that will grow over time.

Financial expert, Jay McGowan with The Welch Group explains more about a smart savings plan that gets a passing grade.

In short, McGowan says a 529 plan, “is a state sponsored investment account that you can make contributions into.” The key is how you end up using that money.

“If you use those dollars for qualified education expenses in the future, you will not pay any taxes on those earnings,” McGowan said. “So it can be a very big benefit to accrue a lot of assets towards funding that education for your kids or grand kids.”

The wealth management expert stresses it is important to get a head start on saving for college. You will end up with more in your piggy bank.

However, the 529 plan does have its limitations. “The key to think about is those dollars do have to be used for qualified education expenses,” McGowan said.

In the past, 529 funds were limited to higher education expenses like college tuition, room and board and books. McGowan talks about a recent change, giving 529 account holders more flexibility.

“In the recent past, they have expanded that to where you can actually get up to $10,000 per year, per beneficiary, you can actually use towards paying for K-12 tuition expenses,” McGowan said.

The financial expert mentions another important change.

“Even more recently than that, they have extended it to student loans. So you can use $10,000 per beneficiary, per lifetime to offset student loan debt as well,” McGowan said. “In the state of Alabama, another thing to consider is that the money you put into the 529 if you’re an Alabama tax filer, you actually get a state of Alabama tax deduction of $5,000 per filer. So, $10,000, married filing jointly.”

Then there’s the good news when it comes to the unused funds from 529 accounts. If one child ends up not going to college and you do not use the funds, McGowan explains, “you can always change the beneficiary to your other children or other beneficiaries. There’s also no time limit on how soon you have to use 529 assets, so you could simply leave the account open, invested for future generations, like a grandchild.”

For more ways to stay financially savvy, visit The Welch Group’s website.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owners of Alabama Firearms Academy will operate “business as usual” despite ATF regulation.
‘Business as Usual’: Boaz gun range owners react to ATF regulation
Orie McDearmond.
Victims identified in shooting at Cullman Funeral Home
According to a spokesperson for the police department, two people who were involved in the...
2 people injured in shooting on U.S. Highway 72
London Kortezz Phillips Goodwin.
Suspect charged with murder for Galaxy Way shooting
The body of Garrie was found in Bankhead National Forest
Missing Lawrence Co. man found dead in national forest

Latest News

HSI opens Huntsville building
HSI opens Huntsville building
Safety tips for online dating
Securities Commissioner warns of online dating scams this Valentine’s Day
Cameron Robinson, 22
Four juveniles, 22-year-old charged with murder after burglary suspect dies
Security experts warn of online dating scams this Valentine’s Day