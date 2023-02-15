Athens officers respond to armed robbery at Smoothie King

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens Police Department officers responded to an armed robbery at the Smoothie King on United States Highway 72 East in Athens on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson for the police department, the suspect had a firearm and took a wallet from a victim inside the Smoothie King. No one was injured during the robbery.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

