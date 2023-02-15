Athens officers respond to armed robbery at Smoothie King
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens Police Department officers responded to an armed robbery at the Smoothie King on United States Highway 72 East in Athens on Tuesday.
According to a spokesperson for the police department, the suspect had a firearm and took a wallet from a victim inside the Smoothie King. No one was injured during the robbery.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!
Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.