48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Strong to Severe Storms This Evening

By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Skies are staying mostly cloudy today and expect afternoon highs to remain warm in the upper 60s and low 70s due to a breezy south wind. Some scattered showers are ongoing this afternoon, but we’ll see this activity pick up later on into the evening as a warm front lifts north across the Valley. This will trigger a few storms which could become strong to severe and produce damaging winds, large hail, heavy rainfall, and even a few tornadoes. A 48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY is in effect for this evening and into the overnight hours, so please take the time to review your severe weather plan and know where your safe place is if you need to seek shelter.

Thursday is also a 48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY as another round of strong to severe storms impacts the state and this setup will likely be much stronger as a cold front approaches from the west. All forms of severe weather will be possible, including tornadoes and the threat could develop as early as the mid to late morning, but we expect the threat to increase significantly by the afternoon and into the early evening hours.

The severe threat will come to an end late Thursday night as the cold front sweeps across the area into Friday morning. Colder and drier air will start filtering in behind the front with temperatures to kick off your Friday near freezing. Even though we’ll see sunshine again, it will be deceiving because afternoon highs will struggle to make it into the low 40s. The weekend though is looking great with a steady warming trend and highs back near average in the mid 50s and low 60s. Rain chances will make their way back into the forecast early next week.

