Self-love vs. Self-care: How to love yourself and others well

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - When you ask most women what self-love means to them, many say taking time for themselves, getting mani- pedis and lounging in a bubble bath.

While that’s great, we all love a good bubble bath, Maria Brito explains there is a difference between self-love and self-care. There is so much more inner work that needs to be done. Inner work that we all deserve.

“Self-love is acknowledging when we need to offer ourselves more grace, compassion and forgiveness,” Brito said. “It is catching ourselves in those moments when we are not speaking so kindly to ourselves and then deciding to shower ourselves with loving kindness.”

And when we learn to love ourselves, we can better learn to love others and those around us.

Maria is sharing simple and attainable steps we can all take to better love ourselves and others.

