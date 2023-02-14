Rainsville PD provides statement on horse-drawn vehicle accident

POWELL, Ala. (WAFF) - The Rainsville Police Department released a statement focusing on an accident involving a horse-drawn vehicle in Powell on Monday afternoon.

Officials say a car collided with the wagon being pulled by a horse and caused injury to the Mennonite family that was on board. The horse sustained fatal injuries and members of the family were injured.

In the statement, RPD reminds citizens that accidents like these can be avoided and asked for the community’s help in raising awareness and understanding that horse-drawn vehicles will be traveling through the city.

To accompany the statement, RPD listed Title 32 of the Alabama Code Book which states that animal-drawn vehicles have the same rights on a roadway as any motor-driven vehicle (32-5A-5).

Officials say that when you are approaching a horse-drawn vehicle, give yourself time to move to the fast lane and overtake the vehicle cautiously and at a steady speed.

To help prevent incidents like this RPD Chief Michael Edmondson stated that he has made contact with officials to potentially put caution signs in place for horse-drawn vehicles.

“I have contacted the State of Alabama Department of Transportation in regards to installing horse-drawn vehicle caution signs along AL 35 and AL 75,” said Chief Michael Edmondson. “Hopefully in the near future, there will be signs along those highways to remind drivers to share the road with these types [of] vehicles. Let’s all please do our part to make Rainsville welcoming to our Mennonite neighbors in our area.”

