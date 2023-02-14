Opening statements expected Tuesday in Limestone Co. double-murder trial

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The trial for a man accused of killing two people in 2017 started Monday after long continuances and delays.

Jacob Copeland is accused of shooting and killing Damian Ricketts and Devin Richard inside a vehicle in 2017. Copeland allegedly shot and killed the two men on Analicia Drive around 7 a.m. on Sept. 14, 2017.

Authorities first received the call after a resident reported finding a car in his driveway with two men shot to death inside.

Investigators on the scene discovered that both victims had been shot multiple times and their last contact was with Copeland. Investigators say when they went to Copeland’s home, he ran away.

Copeland was arrested and charged with two counts of capital murder.

When Copeland first appeared in court in 2017, he asked the judge if he could argue self-defense.

In March 2021, a motion was filed by Copeland and his legal team arguing for immunity from prosecution. The motion stated that Copeland and his legal team would show that his use of deadly force was justified as self-defense.

Just over a month later, a motion to cancel the previous was filed. The new motion states that Copeland’s legal counsel believes he would not prevail in his argument of self-defense.

Court documents filed on Dec. 9, 2022, show that the prosecution does not intend to seek the death penalty for Copeland.

Copeland’s trial started Monday with jury selection. Opening statements and witnesses will start Tuesday.

