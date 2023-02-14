Deals
‘No pain, no gain’; Albertville man learns to ‘ReWalk’ using robotic system

WAFF's Savannah Sapp reporting
By Savannah Sapp
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:15 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Twelve years ago, the life of Ervin Diaz was changed forever. His life is changed once again this month as he learns to walk using a robotic exoskeleton.

Diaz suffered a spinal cord injury in 2012 that left him paralyzed from the waist down. After meeting David Bishop at Rehab Partners in Albertville, the two embarked on a mission to have Ervin walking again.

“The ReWalk system was available in the United States in 2014, but this is the first patient to have one in Alabama,” Bishop said. “The system helps move the patient’s legs forward so they can walk. It has been a challenge, but it’s very rewarding to work with a patient like Ervin. He’s a very hard worker, very motivated and he’s doing great with his physical therapy program.”

'No pain, no gain.'
Diaz embraces the challenge every day.

“It is hard, but remember no gain no pain so,” Diaz exclaimed.

Ervin works with David three times a week, doing multiple laps in his exoskeleton until the two are exhausted and sweating. Diaz says it’s all worth it.

“This feels wonderful because I was really tired of sitting in a wheelchair for almost twelve years. So right now we’re trying something different.”

Ervin will continue to work with the device for the next coming weeks until he is ready to use it unassisted. Though he will soon walk unassisted, he will not go without support.

