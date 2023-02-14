Missing Lawrence Co. man found dead in national forest

DOUBLE SPRINGS, Ala. (WAFF) - A Lawrence County man who had been reported missing was found by a Limestone County hiker in Bankhead National Forest Saturday.

WAFF’s newspaper partner, The Moulton Advertiser, reports that Chad Garrie was last seen on Jan. 25 when he was on his way to hunt flint in Indian Tomb Hollow. Garrie parked his truck near a metal gate on County Road 86 but never returned.

Coroner Scott Norwood told the Moulton Adviser that remains found by an off-trail hiker from Limestone County were confirmed to be Garrie’s.

Norwood said the body was sent for an autopsy because he saw no injuries when the body was found.

Friends and family of Garrie began searching Bankhead after his truck was located on Feb. 2. The following day, search and rescue teams with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) searched the area but with no luck.

On Feb. 11 the search team’s fears were realized as Garrie’s body was found.

