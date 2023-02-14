Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Aladdin Ticket Giveaway

Missing Lawrence Co. man found dead in national forest

The body of Garrie was found in Bankhead National Forest
The body of Garrie was found in Bankhead National Forest(Moulton Advertiser)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 7:44 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUBLE SPRINGS, Ala. (WAFF) - A Lawrence County man who had been reported missing was found by a Limestone County hiker in Bankhead National Forest Saturday.

WAFF’s newspaper partner, The Moulton Advertiser, reports that Chad Garrie was last seen on Jan. 25 when he was on his way to hunt flint in Indian Tomb Hollow. Garrie parked his truck near a metal gate on County Road 86 but never returned.

Coroner Scott Norwood told the Moulton Adviser that remains found by an off-trail hiker from Limestone County were confirmed to be Garrie’s.

Norwood said the body was sent for an autopsy because he saw no injuries when the body was found.

Friends and family of Garrie began searching Bankhead after his truck was located on Feb. 2. The following day, search and rescue teams with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) searched the area but with no luck.

On Feb. 11 the search team’s fears were realized as Garrie’s body was found.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owners of Alabama Firearms Academy will operate “business as usual” despite ATF regulation.
‘Business as Usual’: Boaz gun range owners react to ATF regulation
Orie McDearmond.
Suspect identified following shooting at Cullman Funeral Home
According to a spokesperson for the police department, two people who were involved in the...
2 people injured in shooting on U.S. Highway 72
One man is in critical condition following a shooting in Huntsville Sunday afternoon.
Victim identified in shooting on Galaxy Way
Zachary Humphrey, 31, was sentenced to 18 months in prison followed by three years of...
Former USPS employee sentenced for stealing mail

Latest News

North Alabama program offers grief counseling to homicide survivors
Local program offers support to family, friends of homicide victims
Alabama state grant to help reintegrate inmates into society after release
Alabama college helping prison inmates reintegrate into society
Albertville man learning to walk again in a unique way
‘No pain, no gain’; Albertville man learns to ‘ReWalk’ using robotic system
North Alabama program offers grief counseling to homicide survivors
North Alabama program offers grief counseling to homicide survivors