Local program offers support to family, friends of homicide victims

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A local group in the Tennessee Valley is offering support to the families of homicide victims.

The Homicide Survivors Program in Huntsville provides individual grief counseling and monthly support groups for survivors in all counties in North Alabama.

According to Kim Crawford, director of the program, the majority of their services are funded by grants from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA).

The services offered are free. Support groups are typically held on Tuesday night at the downtown Huntsville Library.

Program volunteers go to trial with survivors and help them write their victim impact statements; they also help with victim compensation paperwork, said Crawford.

Throughout the year, they host holiday events, vigils, and dinners. If you’re interested in getting support, Crawford says you can call the Family Services Center at 256-551-1610 and schedule an appointment.

“We can do it in person. We can do it on Zoom... We cover the top 13 counties. It’s not just Madison County but all 13 counties in North Alabama,” said Crawford.

She encourages those who are struggling to reach out.

“Everybody grieves differently, but when you’ve lost somebody, you know, to murder [or] vehicular homicide, it’s very different. You know, initially, it’s different. Then, there’s a trial that comes up, so the grief gets reopened and they’re struggling again through that,” said Crawford.

“Even if it’s a murder that this family has... gone through five years ago, 10 years ago, there’s no time limit on it. And if they’re struggling and... somebody happens to see this, they can call and get help,” she added.

The Homicide Survivors Program relies on fundraisers and donations from the community. To help, you can visit the Family Services Center website, click the donate button, and earmark it for the Homicide Survivors Program.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.