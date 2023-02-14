Deals
Lincoln Co. man found safe in Nashville

James Coleman.
James Coleman.(Lincoln County Sheriff's Department)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LINCOLN Co., Tenn. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department were searching for a 77-year-old man who was found in Nashville on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department, James Coleman was found and is being checked out at a local hospital in Nashville.

