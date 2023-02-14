Deals
Lanier Tea House in Madison is just as dreamy as you can imagine

Time for tea!
By Anna Mahan
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - There’s just something about sipping from a teacup that makes us feel a little more fancy and femme.

And now, you can sip on tea and nibble on delicious pastries at a brand-new tea house in Madison.

Lanier House is a gorgeous new tea room and private venue located in the heart of historic downtown Madison.

Tea time happens midday, Tuesday through Saturday and reservations are highly encouraged. The menu features a tea selection that changes with the season. Each tea is paired with sweet and savory items to try, including gluten free and dairy free options.

Check out the whole menu and book your reservation at lanierhousemadison.com. You can also follow along on Facebook and Instagram for more.

