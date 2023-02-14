Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Aladdin Ticket Giveaway

How to make a beautiful bouquet of cupcakes

these cupcakes from Nellie's Sweet Treats are a work of art
By Anna Mahan
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - What’s Valentine’s Day without a sweet treat? And with Nellie’s Sweet Treats, you get the best of both worlds because her cakes and cupcakes look like a literal bouquet of flowers.

Nellie McFadden joined TVL to show Payton how to create a cupcake inspired by a beautiful flower. With enough, you can make your own bouquet of cupcakes!

If you want to try some yourself, visit Nellie’s Sweet Treats Facebook Page for more information or email nellie.mcfadden3@gmail.com.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owners of Alabama Firearms Academy will operate “business as usual” despite ATF regulation.
‘Business as Usual’: Boaz gun range owners react to ATF regulation
Orie McDearmond.
Victims identified in shooting at Cullman Funeral Home
According to a spokesperson for the police department, two people who were involved in the...
2 people injured in shooting on U.S. Highway 72
One man is in critical condition following a shooting in Huntsville Sunday afternoon.
Victim identified in shooting on Galaxy Way
Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the U.S., but not everyone is a fan.
Addition of pickleball courts pits neighbor against neighbor, leads to lawsuits

Latest News

Take your potato skins to the 'Next Level' with these Philly Cheesesteak Potato Skins
Take your Super Bowl snacks to the ‘Next Level’ with these Philly Cheesesteak Potato Skins
Mditowne Butcher: This Florence butcher is changing the way we eat
Mditowne Butcher: This Florence butcher is changing the way we eat
Star Super Market Valentine's deals
These meals are perfect for a Valentine’s Night In
The Hideaway Bar & Grille in Huntsville.
Check out The Hideaway Bar & Grille in Huntsville