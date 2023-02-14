How to make a beautiful bouquet of cupcakes

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - What’s Valentine’s Day without a sweet treat? And with Nellie’s Sweet Treats, you get the best of both worlds because her cakes and cupcakes look like a literal bouquet of flowers.

Nellie McFadden joined TVL to show Payton how to create a cupcake inspired by a beautiful flower. With enough, you can make your own bouquet of cupcakes!

If you want to try some yourself, visit Nellie’s Sweet Treats Facebook Page for more information or email nellie.mcfadden3@gmail.com.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.