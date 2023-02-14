First steps taken in $6 million project to improve Madison Boulevard

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison City leaders are taking the first steps to improve one of the busiest roads in the city.

City council members voted to designate who would handle overseeing road improvements on Madison boulevard during Monday night’s city council meeting.

The design process will be handled by Morrell Engineering. The cost of the design stage will be in an amount not to exceed $279,774.

The Madison Boulevard Resurfacing and Safety Improvements project is funded by the Engineering Department budget with $5,000,000 coming from the Federal Highway Administration, and $1,250,000 coming from the city.

The Alabama department of transportation we’ll be working in collaboration with the city to ensure it meets federal highway administration guidelines.

Council president Renae Bartlett believes the entire city will benefit from this project.

”Of course we want Madison boulevard to be safe to travel on. We want it to be resurfaced. This is a major thoroughfare for the city of Madison. There’s a lot of commercial development along Madison boulevard along with leading to Town Madison,” said Bartlett.

The project’s construction date is still undetermined.

This story will be updated when more information is revealed.

