First Alert Weather Days Wednesday and Thursday After looking over the Monday evening data we are going with a First Alert Weather day for Wednesday and Thursday. The possibility of a few severe storms as early as Wednesday evening along a warm front. Mainly a hail and wind threat Wednesday evening unless we get some right movers on the front. Thursday after the Noon hour the threat for a squall line with damaging winds, embedded tornados, heavy rain and frequent lightning will move in. This threat should be over by 10pm Thursday. We will have more information on the timing of our threats for severe weather by Tuesday afternoon. Meanwhile, it will be windy Tuesday with a few passing showers. Wind gusts will increase to near 35 mph by Tuesday evening.

Severe Outlook (None)