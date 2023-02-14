Few showers and windy Tuesday, severe threat for Wednesday & Thursday

Deals
By Eric Burke
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Good Tuesday morning and happy Valentine’s Day. We have fair skies overhead early this morning with comfortable temperatures in the middle 30s to middle 40s, no fog is expected for the morning drive to work and school.

A mix of sun and clouds is in the forecast for your Tuesday with things feeling more muggy and spring-like, highs today will reach the middle to upper 60s. Widespread rain showers are not expected today but a few isolated rain showers will be possible. A WIND ADVISORY will go into effect for all counties starting at 3:00 PM CST today and will go through 6:00 AM CST Wednesday, expect sustained winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Scattered rain showers will push in from the west late this evening into Wednesday morning, lows will be in the middle 50s by daybreak.

Wednesday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the potential of strong to severe storms during the afternoon. A warm front will lift north across the Tennessee Valley on Wednesday afternoon and may be the trigger of some severe storms. Storms can produce damaging winds, large hail and even tornadoes… brush up on your severe weather plan now. It looks like the severe threat will diminish late Wednesday night, but some heavy rainfall will still be expected.

Thursday is also a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the potential of severe thunderstorms as a cold front approaches from the west. We will start of Thursday in the warm sector with plenty of moisture to fuel these strong to severe storms, all forms of severe weather will be possible starting during mid-morning and continuing into the afternoon. Once the cold front swings through the severe weather threat will end and temps will fall into the 30s by Friday morning.

Friday will be much cooler with highs in the middle 40s and mainly sunny skies. The weekend looks quite nice with highs in the 50s and 60s for Saturday and Sunday.

