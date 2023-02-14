Deals
Deputies searching for 77-year-old Lincoln Co. man

James Coleman.
James Coleman.(Lincoln County Sheriff's Department)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LINCOLN Co., Tenn. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department are searching for a 77-year-old man who may have a condition that could impair his ability to return home.

James Coleman is 5-foot-11 with brown hair and blue eyes. Coleman may be driving a 2009 white GMC Sierra with a silver tool box.

If you have any information, call (931) 433-9821.

