Deputies searching for 77-year-old Lincoln Co. man
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LINCOLN Co., Tenn. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department are searching for a 77-year-old man who may have a condition that could impair his ability to return home.
James Coleman is 5-foot-11 with brown hair and blue eyes. Coleman may be driving a 2009 white GMC Sierra with a silver tool box.
If you have any information, call (931) 433-9821.
