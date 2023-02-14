Deputies searching for 77-year-old Lincoln Co. man

LINCOLN Co., Tenn. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department are searching for a 77-year-old man who may have a condition that could impair his ability to return home.

James Coleman is 5-foot-11 with brown hair and blue eyes. Coleman may be driving a 2009 white GMC Sierra with a silver tool box.

If you have any information, call (931) 433-9821.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.