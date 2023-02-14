Deals
Decatur man convicted of capital murder for 2018 incident

Jason Osborn, 44, was convicted of killing Ricardo Brown during a robbery on Oct. 28, 2018.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was convicted of capital murder by a Morgan County jury on Tuesday for an incident that happened in 2018.

Jason Osborn, 44, was convicted of killing Ricardo Brown during a robbery on Oct. 28, 2018.

After investigation by Decatur PD officers, they were told Osborn was the person who was driving the vehicle that struck and killed Brown. Investigators were also told Brown was killed during a robbery.

Investigators and the Morgan County District Attorney’s Office were able to get Brown’s body exhumed to have an autopsy conducted. The autopsy confirmed that Brown suffered injuries consistent with being hit in the head with an object consistent with a pipe.

Osborn was arrested and charged with capital murder.

