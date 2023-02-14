Deals
Decatur City Schools announces new Red Raiders Head Football coach

Dr. Aairon Savage
Dr. Aairon Savage(DCS)
By Javon Williams
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur City Schools announced Dr. Aairon Savage as the new head varsity football coach for the Decatur High School Red Raiders on Tuesday.

This comes after former Decatur head coach Jere Adcock announced his retirement from the position he held for 27 seasons.

Dr. Savage received his bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science in 2008 and his master’s degree in Biomechanics from the Auburn University. Not only that, Dr. Savage played for the Tigers as a Defensive Back and was apart of the 2010 BCS National Champion Team. During his freshman year, Dr. Savage was named to the SEC All-Freshmen Team and was named a Rivals All-Freshman All-American.

After his graduation from AU, Dr. Savage built quite the resume as a coach ranging from high school to college positions:

  • Valdosta High School - Assistant Coach
  • Auburn University - Graduate Assistance
  • Western Illinois University - Secondary Coach and defensive passing game coordinator
  • University of Louisiana- Lafayette - Secondary Quality Control Coach
  • Arkansas-Pine Bluff - Safeties Coach / Special Teams
  • Georgia State University - Cornerback Coach (where he was named the number one recruiter in the Sun Belt Conference)
  • The University of Northern Iowa - Cornerback Coach
  • Army West Point - Secondary Quality Control
  • Arkansas Tech University - Secondary Coach
  • Georgia Tech - Graduate Assistance

“We are so excited to have Coach Savage as the next head football coach at Decatur High School. We look forward to him continuing the long standing tradition of Red Raider football,” Decatur City Schools Superintendent Dr. Michael Douglas said.

Savage is the husband of Dr. Coleigh Danielle Brock and the father of two girls, Aleigh,3 and Ari, 2.

