Athens residents look to city council for answers on asphalt plant

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many residents in Athens are searching for answers from the city council about an asphalt plant that is scheduled to be built soon on Moyers Road.

The plant will be built in a recently de-annexed portion of Athens by Grayson Carter and Son Contracting. Residents presented specific questions to the Athens city council about what they are going to do to help the citizens affected.

Residents also asked how this plant will benefit public health and welfare, how the city council will address property values and the current conditions of the roads near the plant.

Recently the city council submitted a resolution to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management strongly opposing an air permit that was requested by Grayson Carter and Son. However, that permit was recently approved by ADEM.

Now neighbors press on for answers and a way to stop the asphalt plant. One neighbor told WAFF that their hope is to find answers and that their request to the city and county is simple.

“Do everything that you can in support of the residents that live here, not so much for this one small part of one business. This is not the right place for an asphalt plant,” said local resident Bill Barber. “Use what influence, what power, what authority you may have to influence Grayson Carter and Son contracting to move this plant.”

Residents are not the only ones concerned about the asphalt plant. A representative from the NAACP spoke to the council, stating he is concerned about why they chose this specific area.

“Whenever environmental issues come up, it seems like the marginalized community is taken advantage of in the aspect of placement of these facilities,” Limestone County NAACP President Wilbert Woodruff said. “So we’re very much concerned because that community is heavily populated with minorities.”

The city council ended the meeting by stating they are opposed to the asphalt plant, agreeing with residents that it is not in the best interest of public health and welfare.

City Council President Harold Wales stated that when they originally passed the de-annexation in 2020, members were under the impression that the area would be used for residential purposes. He concluded by asking Grayson Carter and Son to consider moving the asphalt plant to a different area.

