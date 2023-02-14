Alabama college helping prison inmates reintegrate into society

DEATSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An Alabama college is helping prison inmates reintegrate into society.

J.F. Ingram State Technical College in Deatsville received a $150,000 grant from Gov. Kay Ivey to help former inmates get jobs once they’re released from prison. This is the college’s third year receiving the grant.

The Alabama Department of Corrections started releasing inmates on Jan. 31 and is expected to continue releasing them.

J.F. Ingram links those inmates, who received vocational training in prison, with employers seeking their skills. The college partners with the Department of Corrections to offer 19 short and long-term programs.

It provides training for inmates in a number of highly demanding labor fields, including welding, automotive repair, plumbing and HVAC, carpentry and more, said college leaders.

“We begin to work with them while they’re incarcerated and prepare for re-entry. Our job placement team will begin to work with them. Their technical programming is offered at different stages of their incarceration, and then they can also join an apprenticeship program or other types of program of work while [they] continue to be incarcerated,” said Annette Funderburk, president of J.F. Ingram State Technical College.

“About six months from their release, our job placement team and re-entry team will begin to work with them on the placement of them for a job,” she added.

Funderburk says the programs also help Alabama companies thrive while also providing inmates the chance they require to earn a living and put their talents to work.

“So many of Alabama’s incarcerated population will be returning to society; 94% of those [who] are incarcerated will be released at some point,” said Funderburk. “Alabama’s taxpayers are earning the ability for our students to be taxpayers. So, if we receive monies from the legislature to support this body of work, we want to make sure that those those offenders do not return to prison.”

They’re goal is to serve 150 inmates this year. Funderburke says the grant is an excellent way for the state to support the college’s mission.

