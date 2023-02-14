8-year-old girl killed in snowmobile crash, officials say
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PRICE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW/Gray News) – An 8-year-old girl was killed in a snowmobile crash in Wisconsin over the weekend, officials said.
According to a report from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the 8-year-old girl died on a public trail in the town of Eisenstein on Saturday afternoon.
The report says the girl was seated in front of a 39-year-old man on the snowmobile when the vehicle accelerated and struck a tree.
The investigation is ongoing. The child’s identity has not been publicly released.
