Watch parties celebrate Limestone County players making the Super Bowl

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -It was a showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl 57, where the Chiefs clinched a close win.

Many fans in Limestone County were left disappointed. Many people were turned Philadelphia Eagles fans because two native sons play for the team.

Even though things didn’t go their way, fans here are proud of what their hometown heroes accomplished.

Some football stars out of Limestone County did what only a few have done: play in the super bowl.

Quez Watkins and Reed Blankenship made their debut at the biggest game in the league.

They first made a name for themselves before they went professional. Watkins was a top-100 recruit during his senior year at Athens High School while Blankenship is the all-time tackles leader in Middle Tennessee State football history.

In a state that’s known for its college sports, they’re bringing new fans to the professional league.

“Usually I don’t watch a lot of football but it’s that fact that we have two of our own of course I’m going to be watching this one and you know actually rooting for a team this time,” said Watkins’ former classmate, Lexy McCravy.

Even veteran fans are enjoying rooting for their own community. “The players from Alabama and the limestone county guys I hope they win a Super Bowl,” said Limestone County resident Barry McCravy. “It would be great for the state it would just be great for the kids.”

Although the game didn’t quite go their way, they’re looking forward to seeing what their new favorite players can do next year. These two have inspired a lot of young players in Limestone County.

