Victim identified in shooting on Galaxy Way

One person was taken to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting on Galaxy Way Sunday.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - WAFF 48 News has confirmed that one person was killed in a shooting in Huntsville Sunday afternoon.

A Huntsville Police spokesperson confirmed the update to us around 6:30 p.m. As we reported earlier in the day, one man was shot around 2:15 p.m. at an apartment complex on Galaxy Way in Huntsville.

The Huntsville Police Department has identified the victim as 28-year-old Richard McQuarley.

No one has been arrested at this time.

Police declined to release any details on what may have led up to the shooting or any possible suspects.

