Valentine DIYs under $20 that we love

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Whether you’re feeling crafty with the kids, your best gals, or looking for something creative to do with you significant other, these DIYs are actually worth the easy work.

Julia Greene is known as Green Acres Farmhouse on social media for all her amazing home decor and DIY ideas. She’s tested and approved all of these DIYs that are perfect to try out for the holiday.

Spread love not germs with the kids: Grab some heart buttons or beads from Walmart or a local craft store and mix them inside a bottle of clear hand soap or hand sanitizer. Take off the label so you can see your new cute bottle filled with hearts! To make it extra fun and festive, you can print out a special Valentine’s Day tag to tie on and gift it to a teacher.

DIY Clays Hearts: Making and painting clay hearts is such a fun idea for anyone! You and your friends or you and the kids can make your own hearts to hang or place around the house. Get creative and let your kids play with the clay using a cookie cutter to make the perfect heart shape. Really add your own touch by painting them, using stamps to make a unique design, add glitter, rhinestones, ribbon, or whatever you like! This also makes a great gift for grandparents, teachers, friends, basically anyone you can think of.

DIY Tea Towel: Buy a plain tea towel or cloth and use paint and stencils to make your own festive decor!

DIY Flower Piece : A centerpiece like this might cost around $40 at Target but you can put together your own florals for just $10 with this idea! A great idea for for your Galentines party is to buy floral foam from Walmart or a craft store, pick a few of your favorite artificial flowers and find a cute bowl or basket to use as your centerpiece. Spend the evening sipping your favorite drink and creating your own flower arrangement to keep!

DIY Date Night or Fun Night with the fam: We all buy the plastic eggs you fill with candy around Easter, but did you know they make plastic hearts like this as well? Grab some plastic hearts from Walmart, paper and a pen. On small pieces of paper write down different activities like “Go somewhere new for dinner,” “Grab dessert from your favorite restaurant,” “Play Uno,” or something similar. Fill each heart up with different ideas and whatever you pick out, that’s what you do! If you’re really feeling crafty, paint or draw designs on your hearts, or a drill a hole in them and pop them on wooden sticks and pull them out of a pretty vase!

For more tips, follow along on the Greene Acres Farmhouse Instagram and Facebook.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.