Suspect in custody following shooting at Cullman Funeral Home
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Cullman Police Department are on the scene of an alleged shooting at Cullman Funeral Home.
A spokesperson for the Cullman Police Department says two people were shot Monday morning near Cullman Funeral Home.
The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office apprehended the suspect in the parking lot. A spokesperson for the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office said they received multiple calls regarding the shooting and quickly responded to the scene.
The victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting.
Police on the scene are investigating the shooting.
