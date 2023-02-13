Deals
Suspect in custody following shooting at Cullman Funeral Home

The shooting happened Monday morning at Cullman Funeral Home.
The shooting happened Monday morning at Cullman Funeral Home.(Carson Clark)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Cullman Police Department are on the scene of an alleged shooting at Cullman Funeral Home.

A spokesperson for the Cullman Police Department says two people were shot Monday morning near Cullman Funeral Home.

The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office apprehended the suspect in the parking lot. A spokesperson for the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office said they received multiple calls regarding the shooting and quickly responded to the scene.

The victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting.

Police on the scene are investigating the shooting.

