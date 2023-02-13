Suspect charged with murder for Galaxy Way shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday, the suspect connected to a shooting on Galaxy Way on Feb. 12 turned himself in to the Huntsville Police Department.

London Phillips Goodwin, 25 was charged with murder after the victim, Richard McQuarely, 28, died from his injuries on Feb 13.

According to HPD Investigators, the shooting may have been the result of a domestic dispute. Goodwin was booked into the Madison County Jail.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.