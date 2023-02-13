Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Aladdin Ticket Giveaway

Suspect charged with murder for Galaxy Way shooting

One person was taken to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting on Galaxy Way Sunday.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday, the suspect connected to a shooting on Galaxy Way on Feb. 12 turned himself in to the Huntsville Police Department.

London Phillips Goodwin, 25 was charged with murder after the victim, Richard McQuarely, 28, died from his injuries on Feb 13.

According to HPD Investigators, the shooting may have been the result of a domestic dispute. Goodwin was booked into the Madison County Jail.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owners of Alabama Firearms Academy will operate “business as usual” despite ATF regulation.
‘Business as Usual’: Boaz gun range owners react to ATF regulation
Orie McDearmond.
Victims identified in shooting at Cullman Funeral Home
According to a spokesperson for the police department, two people who were involved in the...
2 people injured in shooting on U.S. Highway 72
The body of Garrie was found in Bankhead National Forest
Missing Lawrence Co. man found dead in national forest

Latest News

Rainsville Police Department
Rainsville PD provides statement on horse-drawn vehicle accident
Copeland is accused of shooting and killing two men in 2017.
Opening statements heard in Limestone Co. double-murder trial
Orie McDearmond.
Victims identified in shooting at Cullman Funeral Home
Anthony "Tony" Mitchell, 33.
Man arrested by Walker Co. Sheriff’s deputies dies in custody; mother files lawsuit claiming he froze to death