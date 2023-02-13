Sunny and mild Monday, more active week ahead

Good Monday morning. We are starting off the work and school week on a very chilly note with morning temps in the lower 30s, skies are clear and areas of widespread frost have developed overnight.

Allow a few extra minutes heading out the door to scrape the frost off of your windshield. Despite the cold start this morning, it will be a sunny and mild day across the Tennessee Valley with high temperatures climbing into the lower 60s. A few more clouds will push in overnight and a southeast wind will keep us warmer for Tuesday morning, expect lows to drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Valentine’s Day Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs reaching the lower to middle 60s, isolated to widely scattered showers will be possible through the day. Things will get far more unsettled by Wednesday and Thursday as we start to tap into the moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. We have the Developing Alert out for the threat of strong to severe storms on Wednesday, high temperatures will reach the upper 60s with higher humidity during the afternoon. Another Developing Alert is out for Thursday as we could see a few rounds of strong to severe storms. Given the amount of moisture to work with, all forms of severe weather may be possible. It is too early for exact timing and specifics, but start going over your severe weather plan now and check back for the latest forecast regrading Wednesday and Thursday’s severe weather threat.

Colder air and clearing skies will move in by Friday with highs just in the 40s. Things look to stay quiet and mild heading into next weekend.

