Second suspect arrested in January Newson Road murder investigation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The suspect in a Newson Road murder investigation has been arrested by officers with the Huntsville Police Department.

The shooting happened on Jan. 13 when officers found 33-year-old Joshua Turney with life-threatening injuries. Turney was transported to a hospital where he died the following day.

HPD Major Crimes Unit Investigators believe the shooting was drug-related. Anfernee Bradley, 24 was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force on Tuesday afternoon.

The Huntsville Police Department arrested a second suspect on Feb. 13. Dekevion Williams, 20, was arrested and charged with murder for his connection to the January murder.

Anfernee Bradley, 24 (MCJ)

Bradley is being booked into the Madison County Jail on a murder charge.

The case is still under investigation.

