Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Aladdin Ticket Giveaway

Second suspect arrested in January Newson Road murder investigation

Watch the latest on a murder arrest and an attempted murder arrest in north Alabama
By Javon Williams
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The suspect in a Newson Road murder investigation has been arrested by officers with the Huntsville Police Department.

The shooting happened on Jan. 13 when officers found 33-year-old Joshua Turney with life-threatening injuries. Turney was transported to a hospital where he died the following day.

HPD Major Crimes Unit Investigators believe the shooting was drug-related. Anfernee Bradley, 24 was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force on Tuesday afternoon.

The Huntsville Police Department arrested a second suspect on Feb. 13. Dekevion Williams, 20, was arrested and charged with murder for his connection to the January murder.

Anfernee Bradley, 24
Anfernee Bradley, 24(MCJ)

Bradley is being booked into the Madison County Jail on a murder charge.

The case is still under investigation.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owners of Alabama Firearms Academy will operate “business as usual” despite ATF regulation.
‘Business as Usual’: Boaz gun range owners react to ATF regulation
Zachary Humphrey, 31, was sentenced to 18 months in prison followed by three years of...
Former USPS employee sentenced for stealing mail
One man is in critical condition following a shooting in Huntsville Sunday afternoon.
Victim identified in shooting on Galaxy Way
Generic graphic.
Cullman man killed in Sunday morning crash
Orie McDearmond.
Suspect identified following shooting at Cullman Funeral Home

Latest News

(Source: Huntsville Botanical Garden)
Huntsville Botanical Garden nominated for USA Today award
The home was declared a total loss.
Florence Fire & Rescue engineer loses home to fire
Orie McDearmond.
Suspect identified following shooting at Cullman Funeral Home
WAFF AM 12:00-12:30pm – Syncbak
Suspect in custody following shooting at Cullman Funeral Home