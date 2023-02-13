Movement Monday: Is stretching really that important?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Many of us have asked the same question: How important is stretching?

Paul Powell from The Stretch Zone joined TVL to break down the basics. Whether you’re super active or sit in an office all day, Powell knows all about making the day easier and more pain-free.

The Stretch Zone has locations in Hampton Cove and Madison in north Alabama. Click here to check them out.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.