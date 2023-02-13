Deals
Huntsville Police searching for suspect in two armed robberies

The alleged robbery happened just after 5 p.m. on Sunday
By Nick Kremer
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 7:33 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department is searching for a suspect in two armed robberies that occurred Sunday evening.

A spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department says that officers responded to a robbery call at a business located at 2420 Jordan Lane around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Officers then responded to another armed robbery 30 minutes later at 414 Jordan Lane.

When officers arrived on the scene, the suspect had ran away.

Investigators with the Huntsville Police Department believe the two robberies are connected.

The incident occurred on Jordan Lane around 5:05 p.m. Sunday.

Murder trials underway this week in Limestone County & Morgan County