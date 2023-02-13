Huntsville Police searching for armed robbery suspect

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police officers were called to the scene of an armed robbery just after 5 p.m. Sunday but were unable to locate a suspect.

According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, a caller told police that someone had entered a business, pulled a gun out and stolen money from the register. The caller then said that the suspect ran away.

The incident occurred on Jordan Lane around 5:05 p.m. Sunday.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.