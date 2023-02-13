Deals
Huntsville Botanical Garden nominated for USA Today award

(Source: Huntsville Botanical Garden)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Botanical Garden has been nominated for the USA Today 2023 10 Best Readers’ Choice award for best Botanical Garden.

A Facebook post from Huntsville Botanical Garden says that the garden has been nominated and people can vote for the award daily.

The Huntsville Botanical Garden placed fourth in the voting for 2022. Voting for this year’s award ends on March 6.

To vote for the award, click here.

