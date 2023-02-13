Florence Fire & Rescue engineer loses home to fire

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - An engineer with Florence Fire & Rescue lost his home to a fire on Feb. 11.

Kevin Darby and his three daughters lost their home and belongings to the fire. The home was declared a total loss.

Darby and his girls were not at home when the fire started and their dog escaped without injury. The Florence Fire Rescue Auxiliary started a GoFundMe to raise money for Darby and his family.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.