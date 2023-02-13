Florence Fire & Rescue engineer loses home to fire
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - An engineer with Florence Fire & Rescue lost his home to a fire on Feb. 11.
Kevin Darby and his three daughters lost their home and belongings to the fire. The home was declared a total loss.
Darby and his girls were not at home when the fire started and their dog escaped without injury. The Florence Fire Rescue Auxiliary started a GoFundMe to raise money for Darby and his family.
