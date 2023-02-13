Cold Overnight With A Beautiful Monday Ahead | Severe Threat Wed/Thu

After a rainy, cold, and even a snowy start for some, skies have cleared up nicely through this afternoon. Expect plenty of sun through the rest of the afternoon and early evening with highs topping out near average in the mid and upper 50s. Some breezes out of the northwest will linger into the evening hours with gusts up to 15 and 20 mph, but winds will start calming down overnight. Calm winds and clear skies tonight will allow overnight lows to be chilly again and fall quickly into the low and mid 30s through Monday morning.

You’ll need some layers for the early morning commute on Monday, but temperatures will warm quickly through the afternoon making for a beautiful start to the work and school week. Afternoon highs will be above average and reach the low and mid 60s with plenty more sun in the forecast. Clouds will start increasing heading into your Valentine’s Day on Tuesday, but we look to stay rain-free for a good chunk of the day. Highs will stay warm in the mid 60s with winds picking up out of the south and southeast into the evening. A weak boundary will pass through the region late in the day and bring back widespread showers across the Valley overnight into Wednesday. We look to dry out quickly early Wednesday with temperatures approaching near 70 degrees by the afternoon which will act to destabilize the atmosphere for a stronger storm system into Thursday.

A 48 First Alert is in effect for Wednesday and Thursday for the potential of strong to severe storms. All modes of severe weather will be possible including tornadoes, so stay with WAFF 48 on air and online for the very latest on the upcoming severe weather threat.

