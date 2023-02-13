Deals
Capital murder trial enters second week

One trial begins Monday while Defense attorneys begin calling witnesses in the other
By Nick Kremer
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 7:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The trial for a man accused of robbing another man before hitting and killing him with his car in 2018 is entering a second week.

Jason Osborn was charged with murder in 2018 after he allegedly hit Ricardo Brown with his car, leaving him in the roadway unconscious. Osborn was gone by the time police arrived on the scene.

Brown was taken to the hospital but later passed from his injuries.

Witnesses gave officers enough information to identify Osborn as the driver.

Police also learned that Osborn had robbed Brown of money and drugs. When a grand jury was presented the evidence, the charge was upgraded to capital murder.

The trial for Osborn started on Feb. 6 with jury selection. Jury selection continued until Feb. 8 when they had all been selected and placed under oath.

Opening statements were given on Feb. 9 and the state also began to present its evidence.

The state rested its case on Feb. 10 and the defendant motioned for judgment of acquittal but was denied. The matter was then recessed for the day with plans to continue Monday.

The defense is expected to argue its case next.

