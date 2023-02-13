Alabama football officially announces new coaching staff hires

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama Crimson Tide football team and head coach Nick Saban officially announced new additions to the coaching staff for the 2023 season on Monday.

According to a release from University of Alabama Athletics, Kevin Steele will return to the Crimson Tide coaching staff as defensive coordinator, and Tommy Rees will join Alabama as their new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

In addition, Austin Armstrong has been added as the new inside linebackers coach.

“We are excited to bring in such a gifted group of coaches to develop our players both on and off the field,” Saban said. “Kevin, Tommy and Austin have a great mix of energy, enthusiasm and experience that will be a tremendous asset to our program. They are all excellent teachers of the game and fantastic recruiters who bring a wealth of experience and resources to our staff.”

Steele, a 39-year coaching veteran, is returning to Tuscaloosa for his third stint with the Crimson Tide after having previously served as defensive coordinator for the team in 2007, associate head coach and head defensive coach in 2008, Director of Player Personnel in 2013, and inside linebacker coach in 2014.

“My history with Coach Saban goes back a long time and what he has built here at Alabama is truly amazing,” Steele said. “I understand the high expectations of both Coach Saban and the program, and I am looking forward to helping continue that success.”

Outside of Alabama, Steele notably also served as defensive coordinator for three seasons at Clemson from 2009 through 2011, one season at LSU in 2015, four seasons with Auburn from 2016 to 2020, and most recently at Miami in 2022. Steele also has head coaching experience with Baylor from 1999 to 2002, four years as an executive head coach under Bobby Bowden at Florida State from 2003 to 2006, six years on staff under Tom Osborne at Nebraska, and NFL coaching experience with the Carolina Panthers from 1995-1998.

Rees joins the Crimson Tide staff after six seasons at Notre Dame, serving as the Fighting Irish’s quarterbacks coach since 2018 and offensive coordinator since 2020.

“I have the utmost respect for what Coach Saban has built at Alabama and the tradition of this program,” Rees said. “I’m excited to have this opportunity, and I’m looking forward to getting in the meeting room and on the practice field with this team.”

Rees also joins the Tide with some NFL coaching experience, serving as an offensive assistant in 2016 with the then San Diego Chargers before his move to his alma mater in South Bend, where he went 23-8 during his playing career under center. Quarterbacks developed under Rees at Notre Dame include Ian Book, Brandon Winbush and Jack Coan.

Armstrong served the last two seasons as defensive coordinator of Southern Miss’ “Nasty Bunch,” who were ranked in the top of multiple categories during his time coaching the team.

“Growing up in West Alabama the opportunity to coach at The University of Alabama is a dream come true,” Armstrong said. “I have admired what Coach Saban has built in Tuscaloosa and the long history of tradition and success this program has enjoyed. I am excited to get to work as we continue the legacy of success that is synonymous with Alabama football.”

Prior to Southern Miss, Armstrong was a defensive quality control coach at Georgia in 2019 and spent one season as inside linebackers coach at Louisiana before becoming the youngest defensive coordinator in the FBS with the Golden Eagles.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.