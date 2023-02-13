Deals
2 people injured in shooting on U.S. Highway 72

According to a spokesperson for the police department, two people who were involved in the shooting are at the hospital for treatment.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting on United States Highway 72 shortly before 11 a.m. on Monday morning.

According to a spokesperson for the police department, two people who were involved in the shooting are at the hospital for treatment. One person was taken to the hospital by Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (HEMSI) and the other person arrived at the hospital in a personal vehicle.

According to the spokesperson, no one else is believed to be involved in the shooting

This story will be updated once further information is released.

