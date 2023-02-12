Deals
Rain ends early, afternoon sun & breezy for Sunday

First Alert Weather
For today, a rainy and cold start to the day. By mid-morning, rain moves East and clouds clear. Afternoon sun expected. A cool and breezy day with high temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Tonight, mostly clear and cold. Low to mid 30s. After a beautiful Monday with sunshine and temps in the low 60s, cloudy for Tuesday. Showers likely at night. High temps Tuesday in the mid to upper 60s. A 48 Developing Alert for Wednesday and Thursday. An active two days with the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms. High temps near 70°. Rain will be heavy with thunderstorm activity. Stay with WAFF48 on air and online for the very latest on the potential severe weather. Friday, sunny and cool. Temps in the 40s. Early call on next weekend, sunny and dry with moderating temps.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 4:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
For today, a rainy and cold start to the day. By mid-morning, rain moves East and clouds clear. Afternoon sun expected. A cool and breezy day with high temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Tonight, mostly clear and cold. Low to mid 30s. After a beautiful Monday with sunshine and temps in the low 60s, cloudy for Tuesday. Showers likely at night. High temps Tuesday in the mid to upper 60s. A 48 Developing Alert for Wednesday and Thursday. An active two days with the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms. High temps near 70°. Rain will be heavy with thunderstorm activity.

Stay with WAFF48 on air and online for the very latest on the potential severe weather.

Friday, sunny and cool. Temps in the 40s. Early call on next weekend, sunny and dry with moderating temps.

